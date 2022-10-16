Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMT. Noble Financial cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sierra Metals Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE:SMT opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.95.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

