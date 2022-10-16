Single Point Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $189,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.85.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

