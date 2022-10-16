Single Point Partners LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

