Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.33.
Solaris Resources Price Performance
SLS stock opened at C$5.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.01. The firm has a market cap of C$598.77 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.87. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.