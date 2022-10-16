Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.33.

SLS stock opened at C$5.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.01. The firm has a market cap of C$598.77 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.87. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

In other Solaris Resources news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe purchased 20,600 shares of Solaris Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$150,998.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,200.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

