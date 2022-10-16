Sono-Tek (SOTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect Sono-Tek to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, analysts expect Sono-Tek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sono-Tek Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 million, a P/E ratio of 74.81 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.
Several equities analysts have commented on SOTK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
