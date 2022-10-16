Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives $363.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $363.00.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Sonova in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

SONVY stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73. Sonova has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

