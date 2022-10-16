SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $61.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $84.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

