Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $112.27 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

