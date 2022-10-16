STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $41.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

