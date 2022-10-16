Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 805 Average Target Price from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 805 ($9.73).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 541 ($6.54) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 588.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 577.83. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 901.67.

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

About Standard Chartered

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

