Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Joby Aviation Call Options (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,142 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 75% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,373 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,656,124.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $115,849.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,010 shares of company stock worth $2,216,287 in the last ninety days. 51.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.55. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

