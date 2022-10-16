StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CF. Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 63,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in CF Industries by 234.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

