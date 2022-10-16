StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.13.

Cummins Stock Down 2.3 %

Cummins stock opened at $219.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

