StockNews.com Downgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Hold

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

NYSE:PGR opened at $115.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.26. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 244.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

