StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 1.6 %

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $643.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

