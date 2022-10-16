StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $144.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

