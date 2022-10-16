StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.25%.

In related news, CEO Frank E. Holmes acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Global Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

