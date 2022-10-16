StockNews.com Lowers Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Hold

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALRM. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $60.10 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,739,000 after buying an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $1,369,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Alarm.com by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 8.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 127,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

