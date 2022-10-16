StockNews.com Upgrades Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) to Buy

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

SXT stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.90. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $106.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

