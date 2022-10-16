StockNews.com Upgrades U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) to “Hold”

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
U.S. Energy Trading Down 0.7 %
USEG opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $13.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Energy
In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,822.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Energy (USEG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.