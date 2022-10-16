Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 308 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.