Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $19.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Trading Down 1.8 %

SYM opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Symbotic has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $28.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96.

Insider Activity

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,282.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $534,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,400,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.