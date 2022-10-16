Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TKO. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.44.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$1.47 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The firm has a market cap of C$420.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.79.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

