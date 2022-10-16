Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.44.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at C$1.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19. The firm has a market cap of C$420.97 million and a PE ratio of 13.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.79. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.00.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.