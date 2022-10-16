TD Securities Cuts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of WTE stock opened at C$24.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.59. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$24.34 and a 52-week high of C$37.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.03.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$82.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.