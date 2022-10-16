TD Securities Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$62.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$49.31 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$31.67 and a 52-week high of C$60.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total transaction of C$897,512.00.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

