Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$56.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.98.

Teck Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

TECK.B stock opened at C$44.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.38. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$32.05 and a 12 month high of C$57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

