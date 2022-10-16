Teleflex Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.80 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.33.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $381.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.53.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Teleflex by 7,726.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 47.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

