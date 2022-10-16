The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CC. Argus downgraded Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.88.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE CC opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. Chemours’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.