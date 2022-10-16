The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Cowen

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HAIN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $48.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

