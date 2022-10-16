The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

