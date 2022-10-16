The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Issues Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $149.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

