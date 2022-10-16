The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

