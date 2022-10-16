The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Down 40.5% in September

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TWN opened at $19.98 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

