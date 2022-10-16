Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

