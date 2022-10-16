Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stake Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,407 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Tilray by 320.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Tilray by 57.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,574,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,130,910.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilray Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.54.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

