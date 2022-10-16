Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.25.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TSE TXG opened at C$9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$827.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.07 and a 1 year high of C$17.43.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$299.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5663414 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

