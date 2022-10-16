Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of COMT opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

