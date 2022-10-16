Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 510 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM opened at $134.11 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

