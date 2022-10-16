Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 512 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in PTC by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $7,086,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,896,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,121,870.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

PTC stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $136.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

