Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 887 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.09.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ED opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

