Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 516 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

SRE opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

