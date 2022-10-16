Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $61,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $56.79 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.