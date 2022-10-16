Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $67,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.96.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $78.50 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

