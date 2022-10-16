Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $69,000 in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,386,000 after buying an additional 66,617 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,242,000 after buying an additional 81,692 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 73.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,804,000 after buying an additional 469,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after buying an additional 330,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.53. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. Middleby’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

