Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $76,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Cameco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Cameco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,357,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

