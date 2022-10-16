Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $90,000 in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period.

Shares of GRX stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

