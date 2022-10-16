Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.