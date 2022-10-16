Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Okta by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta Stock Down 4.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.