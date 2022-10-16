Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Okta by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
