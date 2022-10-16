Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 59.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

